Baseball: Sugano shines again as Giants blank Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time Sawamura Award-winner Tomoyuki Sugano took another step toward reclaiming his status as one of Japan’s top pitchers with six sublime innings for the Yomiuri Giants in a 5-0 Central League win Thursday over the Yakult Swallows.

The 34-year-old right-hander, who won Japan’s top award for starting pitchers in 2017 and 2018, located as well as ever to limit the Swallows to two walks and three singles at Tokyo’s historic Jingu Stadium.

Yakult lefty Keiji Takahashi (0-1) struck out nine through six innings but gave up the game’s first run in the sixth on a two-out walk, a stolen base and an...