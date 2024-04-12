NTT's new generative AI platform able to parse diagrams, charts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan telecom giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. said Thursday its newly launched generative artificial intelligence platform can also parse documents containing charts and diagrams. Tsuzumi, named after a Japanese hand drum used in traditional events, was launched last month for business use as the major telecom company seeks to catch up with foreign rivals in the fast-moving market. In addition to being a multimodal AI model, tsuzumi has higher Japanese language processing capabilities than ChatGPT, a widely used AI chatbot developed by U.S.-based OpenAI, according to NTT. With visua...