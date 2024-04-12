URGENT: Japan finance chief excludes no options to counter volatile yen moves

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is keeping tabs on factors driving the yen’s fall relative to the U.S. dollar and will respond as appropriate to excess volatility without ruling out any options, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday.

Suzuki told reporters that the government will also take steps to minimize the negative impact of the weaker yen on people’s livelihoods and the broader economy after the Japanese currency fell to a 34-year low.

Financial markets remain vigilant against the possibility of market intervention by Japanese authorities to arrest the yen’s rapid depreciation.