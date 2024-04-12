Tokyo stocks open slightly higher on firm tech issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Friday as technology shares tracked overnight gains by their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 97.21 points, or 0.25 percent, from Thursday to 39,539.84. The broader Topix index was up 5.77 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,752.73.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, pulp and paper, and electric appliance issues.

The U.S. dollar hit a new 34-year high of 153.32 yen in New York overnight, after U.S. wholesale prices in March increased 2.1 percent from a year earlier, marking t...