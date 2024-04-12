Gist of U.S.-Japan-Philippines summit

Newsfrom Japan

The following is the gist of the first-ever trilateral summit between the United States, Japan and the Philippines, held Thursday in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agree:

-- China’s aggressive actions in the South China Sea cause “serious concerns.”

-- to work on Philippine defense modernization priorities.

-- to continue naval and coast guard exercises.

-- to begin trilateral maritime dialogue.

-- to launch a trilateral disaster response exercise.

-- to develop an economic corridor on the most populous ...