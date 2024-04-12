Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm tech issues, weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, as technology issues tracked overnight gains by their U.S. counterparts and some export-oriented issues were lifted by the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 200.03 points, or 0.51 percent, from Thursday to 39,642.66. The broader Topix index was up 17.06 points, or 0.62 percent, at 2,764.02.

The dollar remained firm after hitting a fresh 34-year high of 153.32 yen in New York overnight, as U.S. wholesale prices in March increased at the fastest pace in 11 months, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve will ke...