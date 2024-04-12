Japan chipmaker Rapidus establishes Silicon Valley subsidiary

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chip venture Rapidus Corp. said Thursday it has established a subsidiary in Silicon Valley to expand its reach in the world-leading IT and semiconductor hub.

Rapidus Design Solutions LLC, located in Santa Clara, California, will be led by President and General Manager Henri Richard, an executive with decades of leadership experience in semiconductor sales and marketing built up while working with firms like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and International Business Machines Corp.

The U.S. subsidiary will serve semiconductor companies without production lines and technology partners in the...