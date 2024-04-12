Tokyo stocks rise on firm tech, capped by currency intervention woes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Friday on gains in technology shares, but advances were limited by caution over a possible intervention by Japanese authorities to arrest the yen’s depreciation, which has boosted export-related issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 80.92 points, or 0.21 percent, from Thursday at 39,523.55. The broader Topix index finished 12.68 points, or 0.46 percent, higher at 2,759.64.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, consumer credit, and glass and ceramic product issues.

The U.S. dollar remained firm after hitting a fresh 34-year high ...