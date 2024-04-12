Tennis: Osaka helps Japan lead Kazakhstan 2-0 in Billie Jean King Cup

Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka marked her return to the Billie Jean King Cup team event with a convincing win Friday as Japan took a 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan on Day 1 of their two-day qualifier.

Osaka defeated Yulia Putintseva 6-2, 7-6(5) in the second of the day’s two matches at Tokyo’s Ariake Coliseum. The winner of the best-of-five, indoor hard-court tie will advance to November’s Finals in Spain.

Currently ranked 193th, the four-time Grand Slam champion had 15 aces and 21 winners in her first appearance in the event, formerly named the Fed Cup, since February 2020.

It was also Osaka’s firs...

