Football: Kinoshita strike delivers Kashiwa 1-0 win over Urawa

Newsfrom Japan

Kashiwa Reysol handed visiting Urawa Reds a 1-0 defeat Friday thanks to Kosuke Kinoshita’s second goal in as many games.

Manager Masami Ihara’s side logged their third victory of the J-League top-flight campaign thanks to Kinoshita firing home from Matheus Savio’s cross in the 72nd minute at Sankyo Frontier Stadium.

“I felt like my teammates would get me the ball if I got in front of goal,” said Kinoshita, who equalized in a 1-1 draw with Tokyo Verdy last weekend.

“Savio found me in a good position and I was able to finish well.”

Reds struggled to turn dominance of possession into clear chance...