Baseball: Okoye leads Giants lineup in 9-4 win against Carp

Newsfrom Japan

Louis Okoye drove in the go-ahead run with two out in the bottom of the sixth inning to spark the Yomiuri Giants to their fourth straight Central League win in a 9-4 comeback against the Hiroshima Carp on Friday.

Okoye’s two-RBI single came on a 2-2 slider from Carp starter Aren Kuri (0-2), who was knocked out as the Giants rallied for seven runs in the inning.

Shota Dobayashi singled in two runs in the opening frame against Giants starter Shosei Togo at Tokyo Dome before Hayato Sakamoto put the home team on the board with his second-inning solo home run.

Hiroshima went up 4-1 on Ryosuke Kikuc...