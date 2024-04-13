U.S. Steel shareholders overwhelmingly approve Nippon Steel takeover

Newsfrom Japan

Nearly 100 percent of the United States Steel Corp. shareholders who cast votes on Friday regarding Nippon Steel Corp.'s proposed acquisition of the company approved the plan, despite opposition from unionized workers backed by President Joe Biden. The U.S. steelmaker said, based on a preliminary count of ballots, that more than 98 percent of the votes at a special meeting of shareholders were in favor of its $14.1 billion merger deal with the major Japanese firm. "The overwhelming support from our stockholders is a clear endorsement that they recognize the compelling rationale for our transac...