Golden Week holidaymakers in Japan to reach 90% of pre-COVID level

The number of Japanese holidaymakers traveling at home and abroad in the upcoming Golden Week holiday period is expected to reach 23.32 million, recovering to over 90 percent of the pre-COVID level, a major travel agency said. With this year's Golden Week to be the first since Japan downgraded the legal status of the coronavirus to the same category as seasonal influenza, the figure represents a 1.8 percent increase from the previous year, JTB Corp. said. But the number of travelers in the holiday period from April 25 and May 5 is likely to be short of the 24.94 million seen in 2019 before the...