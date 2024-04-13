Baseball: Ohtani ties record for most home runs by Japanese in MLB

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th career home run in Major League Baseball on Friday, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese player. The 2023 American League home run champion launched a solo bomb deep over center field off San Diego Padres starter Michael King in the bottom of the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018 and hit 30 or more home runs for the past three seasons before his offseason move to the Dodgers. His fourth homer this year moved him one short of 1,000 career hits across Japan and the United St...