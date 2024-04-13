Football: Holders Kobe knock J1 debutants Machida off top

Newsfrom Japan

Youth product Kakeru Yamauchi and former Japan forward Yoshinori Muto scored late in each half as reigning champions Vissel Kobe saw off Machida Zelvia 2-1 away on Saturday, knocking the J-League first-division debutants from the top of the table. Cerezo Osaka moved top on 18 points after Leo Ceara's header gave them a 1-0 home win over Kawasaki Frontale. Another unbeaten side, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, are second on 16 points following a 2-2 home draw with 10-men Shonan Bellmare that moved them ahead of Machida on goal difference. In front of 39,080 at Tokyo's National Stadium, high-pressing Machi...