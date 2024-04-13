Baseball: Yamakawa's grand slams ice Hawks' win over Lions

Newsfrom Japan

A day after being lustily booed by his former team's fans, Hotaka Yamakawa had the last word Saturday, with a pair of grand slams in the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks' 11-2 win over the Seibu Lions. In his first games as a visitor at Belluna Dome outside Tokyo, Yamakawa was hitless Friday, when his first plate appearance was met with thunderous boos, and every out he made was met with wild applause. Yamakawa, a three-time PL home run leader, barely played last season after a sexual assault allegation surfaced in May. The slugger was not charged with a crime but was indefinitely suspend...