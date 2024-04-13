Over 100 hotels in Japan fall victim to Booking.com phishing scams

Newsfrom Japan

Over 100 hotels in Japan have fallen victim to email scams that try to steal customers' credit card information using accommodation reservation site Booking.com, a Kyodo News tally found Saturday. Some of the hotels said their customers lost money after the fraudsters stole their card details. The Japan Tourism Agency has instructed Booking.com Japan K.K., the Japanese unit of the major lodging booking site operator, to conduct a full investigation. Booking.com Japan declined to comment on the financial damage. The phishing scams come as similar cases are reported worldwide, and Japan sees a r...