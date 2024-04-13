Man arrested over theft of 10 mil. yen gold bowl from Tokyo store

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a pure gold bowl costing around 10 million yen ($65,000) from a major Tokyo department store earlier in the week, investigative sources said Saturday. Masaru Horie, 32, allegedly took the bowl at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday at a special exhibition and sale event at the Takashimaya department store's Nihombashi branch in central Tokyo. The man has admitted to the allegations, police said, telling them he "sold the bowl" at a shop in Tokyo that buys goods from customers. Security camera footage captured the moment a bespectacled man in ...