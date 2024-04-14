Japan’s SDF begins Tomahawk missile training for FY 2025 deployment

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Self-Defense Forces have started training to operate land-based Tomahawk cruise missiles, as the country plans to deploy them from fiscal 2025 in the hope of enhancing deterrence against China and North Korea.

With the help of the U.S. military, the first drills were joined by Maritime Self-Defense Force and Air Self-Defense Force officers and were conducted March 25-29 in the U.S. Navy’s base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo, with further exercises to follow, according to U.S. Forces Japan.

The latest exercises “provided participants with a hands-on overview” of the consoles and associ...