Football: Nakamura scores off Ito’s assist in Reims defeat

Newsfrom Japan

Keito Nakamura scored off fellow Japan winger Junya Ito’s cross during Reims’ 3-1 defeat at Strasbourg in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nakamura opened the scoring with his third goal of the season in the eighth minute at Stade de la Meinau after Ito sped down the right and floated the ball in for his compatriot to bury a well-taken header.

Strasbourg leveled before the break and scored two more in the second half, however, condemning Reims to their first defeat in five games.

In the Dutch Eredivisie, Japan right-back Yukinari Sugawara sparked AZ Alkmaar’s 3-2 comeback home win over RKC Waal...