Baseball: Imanaga gets 2nd win as Cubs sink Mariners 4-1

Newsfrom Japan

Shota Imanaga notched his second Major League Baseball win after tossing 5-1/3 strong innings in the Chicago Cubs' 4-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Seiya Suzuki helped his Japanese teammate get the win by sending a solo home run deep over left center field for a 2-1 Chicago lead in the top of the third inning at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. Imanaga (2-0) struck out four and allowed one run, none earned, on five hits and two walks. In other MLB action, Masataka Yoshida drove in two runs in a 2-for-4 outing to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 7-2 and snap a four...