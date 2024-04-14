Baseball: Murakami ends season-opening power outage in Swallows’ win

Newsfrom Japan

A day after being moved up to the No. 2 slot in the Yakult Swallows’ order, slugging third baseman Munetaka Murakami hit his first home run of the season in Sunday’s 9-0 Central League win over the DeNA BayStars.

Murakami, who in 2022 won a batting Triple Crown, drove one out to dead center at Yokohama Stadium in the first inning. He also walked in the fifth and singled in Yakult’s seven-run seventh.

Having batted fourth for most of his brief career, the 24-year-old Murakami had not driven in a single run until his season’s 53rd plate appearance on Saturday.

Yakult’s Miguel Yajure (3-0) worked...