Football: 10-man Tosu beaten at death by Gamba, stay bottom of J1

Newsfrom Japan

Sagan Tosu remained bottom of the J-League first division after going down to 10 men and conceding a last-minute goal in a 2-1 loss at Gamba Osaka on Sunday. The defeat at Panasonic Stadium leaves Tosu on four points from eight games and without a win in six, while Gamba stopped their two-game losing run and moved up to 10th on 12 points, six points off leaders and local rivals Cerezo Osaka. Gamba twice hit the bar with headers before Tosu took a 41st-minute lead through Yoichi Naganuma's header off Kohei Tezuka's cross. Gamba leveled from a free kick in the first-half stoppage time, however, ...