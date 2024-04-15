Tokyo stocks down in morning on Middle East conflict, Wall St. falls

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Monday morning, as fears of global economic instability from an escalating conflict in the Middle East and declines on Wall Street late last week spurred selling of a wide range of issues.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 409.36 points, or 1.04 percent, from Friday to 39,114.19. The broader Topix index was down 13.95 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,745.69.

The U.S. dollar notched a fresh 34-year high in the upper 153 yen zone in Tokyo amid receding expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates soon following last week’s stronger-than-expected inflat...