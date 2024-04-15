URGENT: Japan to take all necessary steps amid yen’s fall: finance chief

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japan is closely watching foreign exchange moves and will take “all necessary steps,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Monday, as the yen fell to a fresh 34-year low versus the U.S. dollar.

The yen has been on a downward trend, falling to around 153.70 in Tokyo, a level unseen since 1990, though caution is persisting over possible market intervention by Japanese authorities to slow the Japanese currency’s decline.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News