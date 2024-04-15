Baseball: Yoshida hits 1st homer of season, Red Sox beat Angels

Newsfrom Japan

The Boston Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida hit his first home run of the season in a 5-4 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Japanese designated hitter blasted a two-run shot to right-center in the sixth inning off Jose Suarez, extending the Red Sox’s lead to 5-2 at Fenway Park.

Yoshida went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk in his 16th game of the season.

“It took me many games to hit my first homer, but I’m glad I got it done,” Yoshida said. “I hope to get more hits in clutch situations.”

At Dodger Stadium, San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish got a no-decision after allowing three runs ...