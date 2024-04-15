Japan’s Alpine sightseeing route showcasing giant snow walls opens

Newsfrom Japan

A sightseeing route that runs through the Tateyama mountain range in central Japan featuring tall snow walls opened Monday for this year’s tourist season.

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpine Route, typically closed during winter, connects the town of Tateyama in Toyama Prefecture and the city of Omachi in Nagano Prefecture in the Northern Alps via bus and cable car. The route is open until the end of November.

This year, the snow walls created by snow removal work reached 14 meters. The 500-meter pathway, named “Yuki no Otani,” is located near the Murodo plateau at an altitude of 2,450 meters.

