URGENT: Japan PM Kishida Cabinet’s support rate rises to 23.8%: Kyodo poll

Politics

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet has risen to 23.8 percent, up 3.7 percentage points from an all-time low in the previous poll last month, a Kyodo News survey showed Monday.

The three-day telephone poll from Saturday also showed 78.4 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s decision not to impose any punishment on Kishida over a political funds scandal that has rattled his party.

The poll found that 93.3 percent of respondents do not believe the LDP has fully investigated the scandal.

Kyodo News

