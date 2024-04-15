OpenAI opens first Asia office in Tokyo as ChatGPT use grows

Newsfrom Japan

The developer of the widely used artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT said Monday it has opened an office in Tokyo, its first in Asia, as part of efforts to respond to growing popularity of the service in the country.

The launch came after Sam Altman, CEO of the U.S.-based OpenAI, met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo in April last year, in which the top executive expressed his intent to set up an office in the country.

Kishida’s government has been accelerating its efforts to utilize technology to boost its economy while also trying to play a leading role in its rule-making.

Since...