Samsung awarded $6.4 billion in U.S. grants for Texas chip facilities

The U.S. government said Monday it will provide up to $6.4 billion in direct funding to Samsung Electronics Co. to help it expand production of semiconductors in Texas.

The funding will be used for the creation by Samsung of a comprehensive, diverse leading-edge manufacturing cluster, which includes factories designed to mass produce 4- and 2-nanometer chips, as well as an advanced packaging facility, according to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement that the financial assistance for Samsung will unleash over $40 billion in investment from the Sou...