Stolen $65,000 gold bowl found in Tokyo secondhand store

Newsfrom Japan

A pure gold bowl priced at around 10 million yen ($65,000) that was stolen from a Tokyo department store last week was confiscated on Monday at a secondhand store in the capital, according to police.

Masaru Horie, who was arrested Saturday for the theft, is believed to have received about 1.8 million yen for the bowl at a different secondhand store in Koto Ward. It was then resold to the one in Taito Ward where it was confiscated.

The 32-year-old allegedly stole the vessel at around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday as it being displayed at a special exhibition and sale event at the Takashimaya departmen...