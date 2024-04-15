Basketball: Red Wave clinch W League championship 2-1 against Iris

Fujitsu Red Wave defeated Denso Iris 89-79 on Monday to clinch the W League women’s basketball championship with a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three finals.

The Red Wave, who finished on top of the regular season standings, combined a strong inside presence with accurate outside shooting to take a 45-36 halftime lead at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.

They also maintained a decisive rebounding edge against the second-ranked Iris.

Fujitsu power forward Yuki Miyazawa was the high scorer with 18 points in the deciding game between the two powerhouse sides, each boasting multiple Japan national team...

