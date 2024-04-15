Basketball: Red Wave clinch W League championship 2-1 against Iris
Newsfrom JapanSports
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Fujitsu Red Wave defeated Denso Iris 89-79 on Monday to clinch the W League women’s basketball championship with a 2-1 victory in the best-of-three finals.
The Red Wave, who finished on top of the regular season standings, combined a strong inside presence with accurate outside shooting to take a 45-36 halftime lead at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza.
They also maintained a decisive rebounding edge against the second-ranked Iris.
Fujitsu power forward Yuki Miyazawa was the high scorer with 18 points in the deciding game between the two powerhouse sides, each boasting multiple Japan national team...