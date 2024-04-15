Football: Japan gets set to kick off men’s Olympic qualification

Newsfrom Japan

Japan made final preparations Monday on the eve of their first match at the U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar, which serves as the qualifying event for this summer’s Paris Olympic men’s football tournament.

Manager Go Oiwa’s men will open their campaign against Group B opponents China at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday before facing the United Arab Emirates on Friday.

They will finish the group stage against fellow former champions South Korea next Monday.

“We want to work together as a team to prepare properly for the first match,” Oiwa said at a press conference before Monday’s practice. “...