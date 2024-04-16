Baseball: Former Samurai Japan slugger Tsutsugo to rejoin BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Outfielder and first baseman Yoshitomo Tsutsugo has decided to rejoin the DeNA BayStars in Japan’s Central League, a baseball source revealed Monday.

The 32-year-old former Japanese national team slugger departed for the United States after the 2019 season but could not establish himself with a Major League Baseball club.

Tsutsugo was drafted out of high school by the BayStars in 2010 and spent his entire 10-year Nippon Professional Baseball career with the Yokohama-based club, hitting 205 home runs. He led the CL in both homers and RBIs in 2016.

In a total of 182 major league games for the Ta...