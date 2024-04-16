Baseball: Triple Crown slugger Murakami moves forward on own terms

Newsfrom Japan

Two years after producing one of Japanese pro baseball’s greatest offensive seasons, Munetaka Murakami is too busy moving forward in his own way to try and replicate the magic of his 2022 Triple Crown campaign for the Central League’s Yakult Swallows.

The 24-year-old third baseman is expected to move from Japan’s majors to America’s in 2026, but before that he is focused on making across-the-board improvements after a disappointing 2023.

“Last year is over,” he told Kyodo News recently at the Swallows’ home park, Tokyo’s historic Jingu Stadium. “I can’t go back to how I was before that (in 202...