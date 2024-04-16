Dollar firm in lower 154 yen zone after hitting fresh 34-yr high

Economy

The U.S. dollar remained strong in the lower 154 yen range early Tuesday in Tokyo after hitting a fresh 34-year high overnight, as hotter-than-expected U.S. retail sales data reinforced bets that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates elevated for longer than projected.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 154.21-24 yen compared with 154.22-32 yen in New York and 153.90-91 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0623-0627 and 163.82-91 yen against $1.0620-0630 and 163.79-89 yen in New York, and $1.0657-0658 and 164.02-06 yen in Tokyo late Monday afternoon.

