Tokyo stocks plunge on tech sell-off amid rising interest rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks plunged Tuesday, led by the selling of technology issues on concern over higher borrowing costs amid rising long-term interest rates in the United States and Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 761.60 points, or 1.94 percent, from Monday at 38,471.20. The broader Topix index finished 56.09 points, or 2.04 percent, lower at 2,697.11.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, oil and coal product, and insurance shares.

The U.S. dollar rose to a new 34-year high in the mid-154 yen level in Tokyo, after hotter-than-expected U.S. retail...