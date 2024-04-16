China’s Xi warns against protectionism in talks with German leader

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday, emphasized the “huge potential for win-win cooperation” between the world’s second- and third-largest economies and urged vigilance against rising protectionism, China’s state-run media said.

The Chinese leader stressed the need to view the issue of production capacity “objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective,” the official Xinhua News Agency said, referring to Western nations’ concerns over Beijing’s overproduction of items, including electric vehicles.

Xi claim...