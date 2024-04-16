China’s Xi warns against protectionism in talks with German leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping, in talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday, emphasized the “huge potential for win-win cooperation” between the world’s second- and third-largest economies and urged vigilance against rising protectionism, China’s state-run media said.
The Chinese leader stressed the need to view the issue of production capacity “objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective,” the official Xinhua News Agency said, referring to Western nations’ concerns over Beijing’s overproduction of items, including electric vehicles.
Xi claim...