China’s Xi warns against protectionism in talks with German leader

World

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing on Tuesday, emphasized the “huge potential for win-win cooperation” between the world’s second- and third-largest economies and urged vigilance against rising protectionism, China’s state-run media said.

The Chinese leader stressed the need to view the issue of production capacity “objectively and dialectically from a market-oriented and global perspective,” the official Xinhua News Agency said, referring to Western nations’ concerns over Beijing’s overproduction of items, including electric vehicles.

Kyodo News

