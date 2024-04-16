Osaka Expo’s self-built pavilions to drop to 40 from initial 60

Newsfrom Japan

Around 40 countries are set to build their own pavilions at the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka next year, down from the initially planned 60, Osaka Gov. Hirofumi Yoshimura said Tuesday.

“Looking at various circumstances, (the number in the end) will be around 40,” Yoshimura told reporters, as inflated materials and labor costs have affected the construction plans of countries participating in the global event from April 13 through Oct. 13 next year on Yumeshima, an artificial island in Osaka Bay.

Around a dozen countries planning self-built “Type A” pavilions, seen as the highlight of the expo...