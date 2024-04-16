Kioxia aims to list this year at earliest amid chip demand recovery

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. is aiming to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, possibly as soon as this year, to raise funds for ramping up production in the wake of a recovery in demand for memory chips, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Bain Capital, Kioxia’s major shareholder, notified the chip firm’s lenders of the initial public offering plan on Monday, according to the sources. The memory chipmaker planned to go public in 2020 but called it off due to a downturn in the semiconductor market.

The global memory chip market is expected to grow 44.8 percent in 2024, driv...