Baseball: Nippon Ham halts SoftBank’s winning streak at 4

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Gunji hit a three-run homer to back a solid start by Sachiya Yamasaki as the Nippon Ham Fighters ended the SoftBank Hawks’ winning streak at four games with a 5-1 victory on Tuesday.

Gunji’s blast over the center-field wall turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead in the third inning at Es Con Field Hokkaido outside Sapporo. Yamasaki (2-1) threw seven innings of one-run ball.

Former Texas Rangers pitcher Kohei Arihara (1-2) took the loss.

Among other games Tuesday, Ryosuke Kikuchi and Shogo Sakamura drove in five runs between them as the Hiroshima Carp routed the DeNA BayStars 11-2. The Chuni...