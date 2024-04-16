IMF ups 2024 global growth forecast to 3.2% on receding inflation

Newsfrom Japan

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday revised upward its global growth outlook for 2024 to 3.2 percent from its 3.1 percent prediction in January, citing receding inflation and the strong U.S. economy.

Among major economies, U.S. growth is notably robust, with the IMF expecting it to reach 2.7 percent this year, up from 2.1 percent in its previous forecast. For 2025, it was lifted by 0.2 percentage point to 1.9 percent.

The IMF said in its World Economic Outlook report that consumer prices are now under control in many countries, declining toward targets from their mid-2022 peak. Compared...