U.S., Japan, S. Korea finance chiefs to discuss sanctions: Yellen

Newsfrom Japan

The finance ministers of the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a trilateral meeting for the first time this week to discuss "sanctions" and various other issues, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday, without mentioning which country is targeted. The meeting is due to take place on Wednesday in Washington on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings, according to officials. Speaking at a press conference, Yellen said she will coordinate with her Japanese and South Korean counterparts "on issues from sanctions to climate and financial re...