Tokyo stocks open flat as dip-buying capped by high U.S. rate fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened almost flat Wednesday, as dip-buying following sharp declines the previous day was offset by concern over the impact of prolonged elevated U.S. interest rates on the world’s largest economy.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 24.65 points, or 0.06 percent, from Tuesday to 38,495.85. The broader Topix index was down 3.07 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,694.04.

On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by real estate, marine transportation and nonferrous metal shares. The main decliners were pulp and paper, mining, and farm and fish...