Football: 10-man Japan grind out win over China at U-23 Asian Cup

Japan overcame an early red card to beat China 1-0 in their group-stage opener Tuesday at the under-23 Asian Cup men’s football tournament, which serves as the qualifying event for this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Kuryu Matsuki got Japan off to a flying start in the eighth minute by volleying home Fuki Yamada’s cross, but just nine minutes later their central defender Ryuya Nishio was shown a straight red card for violent conduct at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Video replays showed Nishio swung his arm toward Jia Feifan after the Chinese midfielder had pushed him in the back when the two pla...