Tokyo stocks lower in morning on prolonged high U.S. rates concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, as selling on concern over the impact of prolonged elevated U.S. interest rates on the world’s largest economy more than offset dip-buying following sharp declines the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 66.75 points, or 0.17 percent, from Tuesday to 38,404.45. The broader Topix index was down 15.57 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,681.54.

The U.S. dollar remained firm at the upper 154 yen level after hitting a new 34-year high of 154.79 yen in New York overnight, as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled high inflation is likely ...