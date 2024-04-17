Tokyo stocks fall for 3rd day on high interest rate concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, with the Nikkei hitting a two-month low, weighed down by concerns over the impact of high interest rates on the U.S. and Japanese economies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 509.40 points, or 1.32 percent, from Tuesday at 37,961.80, its lowest closing since Feb. 14. The broader Topix index finished 33.96 points, or 1.26 percent, lower at 2,663.15.

On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by electric power and gas, oil and coal product, and mining shares.

The U.S. dollar remained firm mostly in the upper 154 ...