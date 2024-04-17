Baseball: “Relaxed” Kikuchi fans 9 as Blue Jays beat Yankees

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese southpaw Yusei Kikuchi said he was as relaxed as can be Tuesday when he struck out nine batters while allowing a run over six innings and earned his first win as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-4.

Kikuchi (1-1), pitching in his sixth Major League Baseball season, allowed four hits and a walk at Rogers Centre, where the hosts overcame a 1-0 second-inning deficit against their American League East rivals.

“I was relaxed,” Kikuchi said. “It wasn’t like I was trying to force a result with this or that pitch. It felt that, because I was relaxed, the velocity was just ther...