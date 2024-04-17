N. Korea spy satellite launch expected in April: U.S. think tank

Newsfrom Japan

North Korea is expected to launch its second reconnaissance satellite by the end of this month at the latest, a U.S. think tank said Tuesday, citing satellite images and remarks by South Korean officials.

North Korea’s preparations for the launch were suspended for “unknown reasons,” but it is “expected soon, potentially within days or by the end of April at the latest,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in its report.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency has reported that the launch may take place this week at a new launch site in Tongchang-ri in North Korea’s northwest, quo...