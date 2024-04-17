Toyota to recall over 130,000 Prius hybrid cars due to door glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Wednesday it is recalling a total of 135,305 units of the Prius hybrid car in Japan, citing a rear door handle glitch.

The automaker said it would halt production and stop taking orders at its dealerships until it is ready to resolve the issue. The company notified Japan’s transport ministry of the recall plan the same day.

The ministry said insufficient waterproofing meant electronic parts of the models’ doors could short-circuit if exposed to water, which could prompt the doors to open while the vehicle was being driven.

The models in question are those manufactured b...